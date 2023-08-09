Open Menu

Police Arrests Drug Peddler, Recovers Gutka, Mainpuri

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 09, 2023 | 03:00 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :Police in its continued drive against narcotics and criminals on Wednesday, arrested a drug peddler and recovered mainpuri from his possession.

SHO Baldia police station Inspector Ayaz Ali Bhugio under the supervision of DSP Syed Wajid Ali Shah during patrolling at the Irrigation Colony gate, arrested a accused Rooh ullah Korejo and recovered gutka and mainpuri. Police registered a case against the suspect under gutka and mainpuri act.

