UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrests Drug Peddlers, Contraband Seized

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 02:46 AM

Police arrests drug peddlers, contraband seized

The police on Thursday through ongoing campaign against drug peddlers has arrested two drug pushers and recovered 558 packets of Safina Gutkha, 60 grams hashish and one motorcycle

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :The police on Thursday through ongoing campaign against drug peddlers has arrested two drug pushers and recovered 558 packets of Safina Gutkha, 60 grams hashish and one motorcycle.

According to details, Dao Dandal police on the directions of SSP Tharparkar Hassan Sardar Niazi, conducted a raid and arrested Mumtaz Ali s/o Soomar Khaskhali and recovered 558 packets of Safina gutka.

In a separate action, SHO Wanjoto PS nabbed the accused Anis Ahmed s/o Imtiaz Ahmed Jut resident of Khoski town of district Badin and recovered 60 grams of hashish and one motorcycle from his possession.

Related Topics

Police Badin Tharparkar From

Recent Stories

Halting annexation of Palestinian territories open ..

51 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak hails UAE&#039;s historic diplo ..

51 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Egyptian President&#039 ..

1 hour ago

Regional peace a priority for UAE: FNC Speaker

2 hours ago

Bahrain congratulates UAE, commends suspension of ..

2 hours ago

Emirates launches an airbridge between Dubai and L ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.