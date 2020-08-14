Police arrests drug peddlers, contraband seized

The police on Thursday through ongoing campaign against drug peddlers has arrested two drug pushers and recovered 558 packets of Safina Gutkha, 60 grams hashish and one motorcycle

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :The police on Thursday through ongoing campaign against drug peddlers has arrested two drug pushers and recovered 558 packets of Safina Gutkha, 60 grams hashish and one motorcycle.

According to details, Dao Dandal police on the directions of SSP Tharparkar Hassan Sardar Niazi, conducted a raid and arrested Mumtaz Ali s/o Soomar Khaskhali and recovered 558 packets of Safina gutka.

In a separate action, SHO Wanjoto PS nabbed the accused Anis Ahmed s/o Imtiaz Ahmed Jut resident of Khoski town of district Badin and recovered 60 grams of hashish and one motorcycle from his possession.