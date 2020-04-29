Police arrests drug peddler,seized illicit liquor

Police in its continued drive against Narcotics on Wednesday arrested one drug peddler and seized 15 liters illicit liquor from his possession

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Police in its continued drive against Narcotics on Wednesday arrested one drug peddler and seized 15 liters illicit liquor from his possession.

According to details on the directives of SSP Tharparkar Abdullah Ahmed.

Incharge CIA Police Mithi with his team conducted and arrested drug peddler veeroo s/o Andho bheel and recovered 15 liters illicit liquor.police registered case against accused under Narcotics substance Act 1997.