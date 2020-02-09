UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 09th February 2020 | 07:20 PM

Police arrests eight gamblers

GHOTKI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) :The district police arrested 8 gamblers from a camel race near Daharki town of Ghotki district on Sunday.

According to details, the area police acting on a tip off raided on the race of camel and arrested 8 camel betters for fixing bet over 34 camels.

Police recovered 2 camels, 2 Motorbikes and cash from them and registered a case under Sindh Gambling prevention Act.

