Police arrests Ex MPA Bashir Sariwal from court premises

Police have arrested the Ex. Member Provincial Assembly Sindh from Badin Bashir Ahmed Sariwal on the order of the division bench of Sindh High Court Hyderabad Circuit here from the court premises on Thursday

Muhammad Yousuf Leghari Advoate today submitted an application before the division bench stating that Ex-MPA Bashir Ahmed Sariwal wanted to surrender himself to Police after which, the bench ordered the Police of district Badin to arrest him and shift him to Cenral Prison Hyderabad. On such order, the Police arrested Ex-MPA Bashir Ahmed Sariwal and handed over him to officials of Central Prison Hyderabad.

Ex-MPA Bashir Ahmed Sariwal was elected from PS-56 Badin in general elections 2008 and his opponent had filed application before District and Sessions Judge Badin alleging that he possessed fake degree.

In September 2013, the District and Sessions Judge Badin found him guilty of submitting fake degree and convicted him with two years imprisonment with fine of rupees five thousand.

On October 9, 2013, Ex-MPA Bashir Ahmed Sariwal secured bail from Sindh High Court. On May 15, 2019, Sindh High Court dismissed his appeal against District and Sessions Court Badin but he was absent in the court on the day of announcement of judgment.

Today, Ex-MPA Bashir Ahmed Sariwal along with his counsel Muhammad Yousuf Leghari Advocate present before the division bench of Circuit Bench of Sindh High Court Hyderabad after which, the bench passed the order of his arrest and shifting to Central Prion Hyderabad.