UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrests Father, Uncle And Cousin Murderer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 32 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 05:40 PM

Police arrests father, uncle and cousin murderer

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :The police on Tuesday arrested a killer who murdered his father, maternal uncle and cousin few days back over a domestic dispute.

SP Investigation, Banaras Khan, DSP Swabi, Noorul Amin and SHO Zaida police during a press conference stated that such case was a challenge for police as innocent people were killed over a petty issue and the killer was at large.

It was disclosed that police team headed by SP Investigation, Banaras Khan and DSP Noorul Amin conducted investigation and arrested the cold-blooded murderer.

The team used latest technology for tracing the murderer.

Police officials were deployed in civil dresses near possible hideouts of the accused and after tracing SHO Zaida along with his team arrested the killer in a very skilled manner by blocking all his escape routes, it was revealed.

The killer was later presented before the media during the press conference.

It is worth mentioning that the killer who had also shot injured his father in 2017, went for a killing spree on August 9, 2020 and after killing his maternal uncle, Siraj Muhammad and cousin, Anwar Ali at their home, shot dead his father Alamzeb while he was asleep.

The local people have highly commended the role of police and said their confidence has been further enhanced in performance of their police.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Police Technology Swabi Anwar Ali August 2017 2020 Media All

Recent Stories

Hadiqa Kiani thanks fans and friends over birthday ..

4 minutes ago

Sharjah Museums Authority launches digital program ..

12 minutes ago

‘Stay strong, we will bounce back Pakistan Zinda ..

17 minutes ago

Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces new committee me ..

27 minutes ago

Ramiz advises Sarfraz Ahmad to get retirement from ..

40 minutes ago

Pakistan Team arrives in Southampton to play secon ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.