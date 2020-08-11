Police arrests father, uncle and cousin murderer

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :The police on Tuesday arrested a killer who murdered his father, maternal uncle and cousin few days back over a domestic dispute.

SP Investigation, Banaras Khan, DSP Swabi, Noorul Amin and SHO Zaida police during a press conference stated that such case was a challenge for police as innocent people were killed over a petty issue and the killer was at large.

It was disclosed that police team headed by SP Investigation, Banaras Khan and DSP Noorul Amin conducted investigation and arrested the cold-blooded murderer.

The team used latest technology for tracing the murderer.

Police officials were deployed in civil dresses near possible hideouts of the accused and after tracing SHO Zaida along with his team arrested the killer in a very skilled manner by blocking all his escape routes, it was revealed.

The killer was later presented before the media during the press conference.

It is worth mentioning that the killer who had also shot injured his father in 2017, went for a killing spree on August 9, 2020 and after killing his maternal uncle, Siraj Muhammad and cousin, Anwar Ali at their home, shot dead his father Alamzeb while he was asleep.

The local people have highly commended the role of police and said their confidence has been further enhanced in performance of their police.