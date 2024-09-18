Police arrests five accused, recover gutka, liquor

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Police in its continued drive against Narcotics and criminals on Wednesday arrested five accused and recovered gutka and liquor from their possession.

SHO Hussain Abad police station Muhammad Hashim Brohi under supervision of DSP Abdul Khalique Jhatiyal conducting a raid in different areas arrested five accused Faraz Khushk, Zain narejo, Ghulam Sarwer Bhatti, Asad Ali Khokhar and Farman Memon and recovered gutka sachets and liquor bottles from their possession.

Police have registered cases against accused under gutka/Mainpuri act and Hudood ordinance.

APP/nsm