Police arrests five drug dealers, 9.180 Kg Hashish seized in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Police have arrested five drug dealers and recovered narcotics from them on Wednesday.

According to police spokesman during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals, teams of different police station have conducted raids at various place under their jurisdiction and arrested 05 accused recovering 9.

180 Kg Hashish from them.

They were; Sarfraz, Sajjad, Liquat, Muhammad Luqman and Azhar Ali. Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.