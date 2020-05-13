UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrests Five Drug Dealers, 9.180 Kg Hashish Seized In Sargodha

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 01:19 PM

Police arrests five drug dealers, 9.180 Kg Hashish seized in Sargodha

Police have arrested five drug dealers and recovered narcotics from them on Wednesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Police have arrested five drug dealers and recovered narcotics from them on Wednesday.

According to police spokesman during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals, teams of different police station have conducted raids at various place under their jurisdiction and arrested 05 accused recovering 9.

180 Kg Hashish from them.

They were; Sarfraz, Sajjad, Liquat, Muhammad Luqman and Azhar Ali. Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Azhar Ali Criminals From

Recent Stories

PAC Sub-Committee asks NAB to probe alleged billio ..

5 minutes ago

People in IOK not safe even in their homes

3 minutes ago

Asian equities mixed, fears of second wave keep tr ..

3 minutes ago

Iran to Provide Harsh Response to Any Military Esc ..

3 minutes ago

GSP to establish, strengthen research labs in KP

1 minute ago

Europe's re-opening quickens, as Fauci warns of da ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.