Police arrests five for possessing illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :District police on the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi Waseem Riaz Khan conducted raids in different areas and netted five accused for possessing illegal weapons.

According to a police spokesman, Gungmandi police arrested Habib who was allegedly involved in aerial firing.

Waris Khan, Sadiqabad, Morgah, and Jatli police rounded up Mudassir, Numan, Ehtesham and Ibrahim for possessing illegal weapons and police recovered five 30 bore pistols and ammunition from their possession.

The police have registered the cases against all the accused and further investigations are underway, he added.

The SSP said that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against lawbreakers.