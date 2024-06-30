Police Arrests Five Outlaws In Theft Case Worth Rs 4.4 Mln
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 30, 2024 | 10:00 AM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) Multan Police claimed to have arrested five alleged outlaws for stealing cash and medicines worth Rs 4.4 million from the Burn Center of Nishtar Hospital.
According to police sources, cash and medicines worth Rs 4.
4 million were found missing from the Burn Center on May 22, and Chehlic Police had started an investigation by employing modern technology. The police traced the alleged outlaws, who were staffers of the Burn Center.
The police also recovered medicines from their possession.
The outlaws are identified as Naeem Seyal, Imran, Farhan Shah, Shoaib, and Aamir Kalia.
Further investigation is in progress against the alleged outlaws.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024
India clinch second T20 World Cup championship title by beating South Africa
PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha
CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan
Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for months amid Israeli war: UNRWA
Provincial development budget devise keeping in mind public needs: Sarfraz Bugti
Police Intensifies security operations ahead of Muharram
SP Rawal conducts Khuli Katchery to address public complaints
4,377 arrested for kite flying in four months
EUM Finance and Planning Committee (F&PC) committee meets
TIKA playing vital role in AJK's socio-economic development; Minister Health of ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dacoits loot Rs one mln from superstore36 seconds ago
-
Law equally applicable to every resident of AJK, irrespective of their personal status: AJK PM9 hours ago
-
Senator Afnan accuses PTI for instability10 hours ago
-
2 Suspects held in murder case of Functional League leader Khuda Bux Dars10 hours ago
-
Minister lauds Punjab govt's welfare steps10 hours ago
-
Seminar on development of world-class university10 hours ago
-
PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha11 hours ago
-
CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan11 hours ago
-
Provincial development budget devise keeping in mind public needs: Sarfraz Bugti11 hours ago
-
Police Intensifies security operations ahead of Muharram11 hours ago
-
SP Rawal conducts Khuli Katchery to address public complaints12 hours ago
-
4,377 arrested for kite flying in four months12 hours ago