Police arrests five outlaws in theft case worth Rs 4.4 mln

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) Multan Police claimed to have arrested five alleged outlaws for stealing cash and medicines worth Rs 4.4 million from the Burn Center of Nishtar Hospital.

According to police sources, cash and medicines worth Rs 4.

4 million were found missing from the Burn Center on May 22, and Chehlic Police had started an investigation by employing modern technology. The police traced the alleged outlaws, who were staffers of the Burn Center.

The police also recovered medicines from their possession.

The outlaws are identified as Naeem Seyal, Imran, Farhan Shah, Shoaib, and Aamir Kalia.

Further investigation is in progress against the alleged outlaws.