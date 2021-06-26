UrduPoint.com
Police Arrests Five POs, 11 Criminals In Tank

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 07:39 PM

The district police during crackdown on criminals, arrested five proclaimed offenders (POs) and 11 other criminals and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession, police spokesperson told on Saturday

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :The district police during crackdown on criminals, arrested five proclaimed offenders (POs) and 11 other criminals and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession, police spokesperson told on Saturday.

On the directions of DPO Sjjad Ahmad Sahibzada, the police conducted search and strike operations in Mulazai area under the supervision of DSP Rural Hussain Ghulam Bangash and SHO Mulazai Police Station Bilal Khan. The police arrested five POs identified as Hamid Ullah, Ghulam Badshah, Muhammad Gul, Lal Badshah and Swat Khan, who were wanted to police in many cases.

The police also recovered arms and ammunition from their possession and further investigation is underway.

