Police Arrests Four Drug Peddlers, Liquor, Opium Seized In Mithi

Police arrests four drug peddlers, liquor, opium seized in Mithi

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Police in its continued drive against narcotics and criminals on Tuesday arrested four drug peddlers and recovered 3000 gram opium, jeep, 514 liters illicit liquor from their possession.

According to details on the directives of SSP Abdullah Ahmed in-charge CIA police conducted a raid in the limit of PS Mithi and held a drug peddler Hati Singh s/o Sojo Thaakur and recovered a long chassis jeep and 3000 gram opium from his possession.

Meanwhile the SHO police station Nagarparkar in a separate bid arrested two drug peddlers Bheero and Dengoo Kolhi and seized 420 liters illicit liquor.

In another drive in-charge CIA Tharparkar arrested a drug peddler Sardaro Meghwar and recovered 94 liters illicit liquor from his possession. Police have registered cases against four suspects under Narcotics Substance Control Act 1997.

More Stories From Pakistan

