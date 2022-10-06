Police arrests four illegal money changers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :Police on Thursday arrested four money changers with registering first information report (FIR) against as many as 35 unidentified accomplices allegedly involved in money laundering here.

The raid was conducted by joint team of Police Station Kohna and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) at Ayyub road where accused identified as Sheikh Ikram-ud-din was running illegal business of foreign Currency and prize bonds in the name of decoration shop.

The accused were reported to have attacked on the police team and tearing off their uniforms with damaging police patrolling vehicle during the raid.

According to official spokesman, the police had arrested the main accused Sheikh Faisal s/o Ikram-uddin r/o wood market with hefty amount of foreign currency, which he placed in his godown.

According to FIR, the accused Sheikh Fateh Ali, Sheikh Muhammad Ali s/o Sheikh Sodagar Ali r/o wood market, Sheikh Mubasher s/o Sheikh Liaqat, Sheikh Chand r/o block-2 Khanewal along some 35 of their unidentified number of accomplices equipped with bricks, batons and arms attacked the raiding team. They snatched local and foreign currency from official team before tearing off uniform of the police that created panic in surrounding.

Police started further investigation after registering multiple cases against the accused.