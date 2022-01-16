Police arrests four narcotics dealers

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) ::District police during crack down on drugs, arrested four narcotics dealers, said police on Sunday.

SHO Shakardara police station Javed Khan along with police personnel, recovered 2755 grams of cannabis during operations at different areas and arrested four narcotics dealers.

Separate cases were registered against the dealers and further investigation is underway.