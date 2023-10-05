Police arrests four suspects, in various operations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) The Hyderabad Police has arrested four suspects during various operations against drug dealers.

SHO Hussain Abad Police Station Inspector Muhammad Bachal Dal under the supervision of DSP Hussain Abad Farooq Ahmed Bhutto arrested a drug peddler Amjad Chandio, and recovered 510 grams of marijuana from his possession.

Meanwhile, SHO Hatri police station Sub Inspector Muhammad Anwer Khanzada under the supervision of DSP Chalgari Kashif Ali Qadri arrested a drug peddler Ghulam Hussain Malah with 215 grams of marijuana.

Similarly, SHO B section police station Sub Inspector Muhammad Anwer Khanzada arrested two suspects Muhammad Iqbal Rajput and Muhammad Iqbal Rajput with 9 bottles of liquor and Shahid Shaikh possessing 180 packets of Mainpuri.

Furthermore, B section Police in different actions recovered two Motorcycles and handed them over to real owners. Police registered cases against them and started further investigation.