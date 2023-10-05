Open Menu

Police Arrests Four Suspects, In Various Operations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 05, 2023 | 11:22 PM

Police arrests four suspects, in various operations

The Hyderabad Police has arrested four suspects during various operations against drug dealers

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) The Hyderabad Police has arrested four suspects during various operations against drug dealers.

SHO Hussain Abad Police Station Inspector Muhammad Bachal Dal under the supervision of DSP Hussain Abad Farooq Ahmed Bhutto arrested a drug peddler Amjad Chandio, and recovered 510 grams of marijuana from his possession.

Meanwhile, SHO Hatri police station Sub Inspector Muhammad Anwer Khanzada under the supervision of DSP Chalgari Kashif Ali Qadri arrested a drug peddler Ghulam Hussain Malah with 215 grams of marijuana.

Similarly, SHO B section police station Sub Inspector Muhammad Anwer Khanzada arrested two suspects Muhammad Iqbal Rajput and Muhammad Iqbal Rajput with 9 bottles of liquor and Shahid Shaikh possessing 180 packets of Mainpuri.

Furthermore, B section Police in different actions recovered two Motorcycles and handed them over to real owners. Police registered cases against them and started further investigation.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Hyderabad From

Recent Stories

Overpass in deadly Venice bus crash 'was under ren ..

Overpass in deadly Venice bus crash 'was under renovation'

3 minutes ago
 US offers no new cash to climate fund for developi ..

US offers no new cash to climate fund for developing world

3 minutes ago
 JIP supports govt action against power stealers: I ..

JIP supports govt action against power stealers: Inayatullah

4 minutes ago
 Environmental samples of two cities test positive ..

Environmental samples of two cities test positive for poliovirus

4 minutes ago
 One person dead in Taiwan from Typhoon Koinu's rec ..

One person dead in Taiwan from Typhoon Koinu's record winds

7 minutes ago
 Cleft lip, palate patients' free medical camp on F ..

Cleft lip, palate patients' free medical camp on Friday

7 minutes ago
Dry weather to prevail in most parts of country: P ..

Dry weather to prevail in most parts of country: PMD

27 minutes ago
 Embiid to play for USA at Paris Olympics: Sixers

Embiid to play for USA at Paris Olympics: Sixers

27 minutes ago
 IESCO notifies 2-day power suspension programme

IESCO notifies 2-day power suspension programme

22 minutes ago
 China win dramatic basketball gold as medalist fai ..

China win dramatic basketball gold as medalist fails doping test

19 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 142,800 cusecs water

IRSA releases 142,800 cusecs water

19 minutes ago
 Welfare sectors playing key role for helping deser ..

Welfare sectors playing key role for helping deserving people of society: Govern ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan