Police Arrests Four Suspects, Narcotics Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 31, 2023 | 08:08 PM

Police arrests four suspects, narcotics recovered

The Hyderabad police arrested Four suspects in various raids, seized narcotics, and banned cancer-causing tobacco chew from their possession

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :The Hyderabad police arrested Four suspects in various raids, seized narcotics, and banned cancer-causing tobacco chew from their possession.

The police spokesperson informed on Thursday that Baldia police apprehended Muhammad Khan Koree and Asad Ali Somroo from Ghummanabad, seizing 20 liters of raw liquor.

In another operation, Shafi Muhammad Magsi, a suspect near Nana Baba graveyard, was arrested and 200 packets of Indian gutka and 130 packets of mainpuri were confiscated.

However, the suspect's two accomplices Javed Magsi and Rizwan Magsi managed to escape.

Moreover, Cantonment police arrested a suspect Ali Nawaz on charges of selling hashish.

According to the police, the suspect was found with 505 grams of hashish and during the initial investigation, he confessed to supplying drugs to various areas. Cases have been registered against all arrested suspects according to the relevant sections.

