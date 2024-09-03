Police arrests fugitive wanted for 13 years

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) The Punjab Police's Special Operations Cell, continues its crackdown on dangerous fugitives and proclaimed offenders residing abroad and arrested a criminal wanted by the police for the last 13 years.

In a significant operation, the police team arrested another A-category murderer who had been on the run for 13 years from Saudi Arabia. The fugitive, Shawaiz Ahmad, was wanted since 2011. Shawaiz had been evading arrest by the Begowal Police Station in Sialkot for the past 13 years. The Special Operations Cell coordinated with Interpol to issue a red notice for the criminal. With the help of Saudi Police, the fugitive was apprehended and subsequently deported to Pakistan.

The Sialkot police team took custody of the fugitive upon his arrival at the airport. This year, the total number of fugitives captured from abroad has reached 68.

The IGP Dr Usman Anwar praised the RPO Gujranwala and DPO Sialkot for their success in capturing the dangerous fugitive, noting that the effective strategy of the Special Operations Cell led to the arrest of a criminal who was wanted for the last 13 years. Dr. Anwar emphasised that the crackdown on other high-profile fugitives should be intensified and that further efforts, in collaboration with the FIA and Interpol, should focus on bringing more fugitives back to Pakistan and ensuring they receive appropriate punishments.