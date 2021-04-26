Police arrests gang of motorbike snatchers, recovered stolen bike

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :The Hyderabad police claim to have arrested a gang of motorbike snatchers from whom one of the stolen bikes has been recovered so far.

The police spokesman informed here on Monday that the PS-City arrested 2 suspects who were riding on a motorbike on the Station Road and recovered the vehicle.

During the initial interrogation the suspects Gulfam Pathan and Shahid Pathan allegedly confessed of their involvement in various motorbike lifting incidents.

The police recovered a 2019 model 70 cc motorbike which was recently stolen from the limits of Hatri police station.

The police also recovered 2 pistols and the parts of several motorbikes from the suspects which they used to sell in the open market.

The City police lodged a FIR on the state's complaint nominating the 2 suspects under sections 23-A of the Arms Act and 411 of Pakistan Penal Code.