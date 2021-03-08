UrduPoint.com
Police Arrests Gang War Member After Encounter

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 07:00 PM

Police arrests gang war member after encounter

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :The accused who wanted to reactivate gang war in Old City Area was arrested after an encounter with police late Sunday night, told Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) City Sarfraz Nawaz.

Lyari Gang member identified as Kabir alias Dada was arrested in injured condition after an encounter took place in Baghdadi area.

The SSP said the arrested had demanded extortion of Rs 0.5 million two days back and he belong to Lyari gang war Wasi Lakho group. The arrested was involved in serious crimes including murder, attempt to murder, extortion and others.

A pistol and a mobile phone were recovered from his possession. Further investigation was underway.

