Police Arrests Hardcore Terrorists In Hangu

Police arrests hardcore terrorists in Hangu

Doaba Police Wednesday arrested two hardcore terrorist who were wanted for their complicity in various crimes of serious nature

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) : Doaba Police Wednesday arrested two hardcore terrorist who were wanted for their complicity in various crimes of serious nature.

Addressing a press conference, District Police Officer, Shahid Ahmad and Superintendent Investigation, Zain Jadoon told media that both the arrested were involved in cases of murder, attempt to murder, bomb blast and assault on police.

The arrested were identified as Jalauddin and Shahid Gul.

Police said that the terrorists were arrested during a search operation conducted in Ghnaid area on a tip off. Arrested terrorists were members of a banned organization and they also killed a policeman belonging to Swabi.

DPO also announced commendation certificates and prizes for successfully apprehending the wanted criminals.

