Police arrests imposter pretending himself as journalist

The Hyderabad police have detained an imposter who pretended to be a journalist and was allegedly seeking extortion from a citizen

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :The Hyderabad police have detained an imposter who pretended to be a journalist and was allegedly seeking extortion from a citizen.

The Pinyari police informed that Naseem Ahmed Sahito was rounded up on a complaint.

The police said Sahito claimed that he worked for a television news channel but after preliminary inquiry it surfaced that he was carrying a fake employment ID.

The police said the suspect would be booked in an FIR.