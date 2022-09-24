Police Arrests Imposter Pretending Himself As Journalist
Muhammad Irfan Published September 24, 2022 | 11:29 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :The Hyderabad police have detained an imposter who pretended to be a journalist and was allegedly seeking extortion from a citizen.
The Pinyari police informed that Naseem Ahmed Sahito was rounded up on a complaint.
The police said Sahito claimed that he worked for a television news channel but after preliminary inquiry it surfaced that he was carrying a fake employment ID.