Police Arrests Impostor Posing As Cop In Hazro
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 08, 2024 | 11:43 PM
A man posing as an Police officer and allegedly defrauding citizens was apprehended in Hazro town of Attock on Saturday
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) A man posing as an Police officer and allegedly defrauding citizens was apprehended in Hazro town of Attock on Saturday.
The Police spokesman has said Yasir Mehmood- a former Police Razakar was allegedly blackmailed people to collect money from them while pretended to be a police officer.
Police apprehend him red handed in Hameed village chowk in the limits of Hazro Police station when he was extorting money from people of the area.
Police registered a case against the accused and started further investigation.
Recent Stories
Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season
Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, design, media & cultural
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Australia lose two wickets for 70 runs against England
AJK PM advises authorities for early provision of due facilities to Muzaffarabad ..
Fresh heat wave to hit entire J&K State from Sunday, June 10: Weather experts pr ..
Lahore-Paris Rally logo launched at Alhamra
Secretary Health of Balochistan, Saleh Baloch visits MSD
Lansana Wonneh, Representative of UN Women Pakistan met with the Speaker GB Asse ..
Oinic lights up Times Square’ in support of Pakistan for T20 World Cup 2024
PARC works to scale up, maximize crops: Chairman
Proud of launching mass welfare Rs10 billion Special Protection Program in AJK: ..
Climate Change conference: CJP emphasizes adoption of eco-friendly measures
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season8 minutes ago
-
Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, design, media & cultural8 minutes ago
-
Lahore-Paris Rally logo launched at Alhamra13 minutes ago
-
Secretary Health of Balochistan, Saleh Baloch visits MSD13 minutes ago
-
PARC works to scale up, maximize crops: Chairman12 minutes ago
-
Proud of launching mass welfare Rs10 billion Special Protection Program in AJK: PM Anwar12 minutes ago
-
Climate Change conference: CJP emphasizes adoption of eco-friendly measures12 minutes ago
-
Police arrested car thief in DIKhan13 minutes ago
-
Nawaz slams PTI government policies for record-high inflation12 minutes ago
-
Monasteries, centers of peace & affection, says KP Governor12 minutes ago
-
3 Suspects arrested in injured condition during separate police encounters1 hour ago
-
Deputy PM, Malaysian FM review bilateral cooperation in diverse sectors1 hour ago