Police arrests impostor posing as cop in Hazro

(@FahadShabbir)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) A man posing as an Police officer and allegedly defrauding citizens was apprehended in Hazro town of Attock on Saturday.

The Police spokesman has said Yasir Mehmood- a former Police Razakar was allegedly blackmailed people to collect money from them while pretended to be a police officer.

Police apprehend him red handed in Hameed village chowk in the limits of Hazro Police station when he was extorting money from people of the area.

Police registered a case against the accused and started further investigation.