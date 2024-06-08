Open Menu

Police Arrests Impostor Posing As Cop In Hazro

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 08, 2024 | 11:43 PM

Police arrests impostor posing as cop in Hazro

A man posing as an Police officer and allegedly defrauding citizens was apprehended in Hazro town of Attock on Saturday

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) A man posing as an Police officer and allegedly defrauding citizens was apprehended in Hazro town of Attock on Saturday.

The Police spokesman has said Yasir Mehmood- a former Police Razakar was allegedly blackmailed people to collect money from them while pretended to be a police officer.

Police apprehend him red handed in Hameed village chowk in the limits of Hazro Police station when he was extorting money from people of the area.

Police registered a case against the accused and started further investigation.

Related Topics

Police Man Attock Hazro Money From

Recent Stories

Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season

Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season

8 minutes ago
 Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, de ..

Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, design, media & cultural

8 minutes ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Australia lose two wickets ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Australia lose two wickets for 70 runs against England

12 minutes ago
 AJK PM advises authorities for early provision of ..

AJK PM advises authorities for early provision of due facilities to Muzaffarabad ..

12 minutes ago
 Fresh heat wave to hit entire J&K State from Sunda ..

Fresh heat wave to hit entire J&K State from Sunday, June 10: Weather experts pr ..

12 minutes ago
 Lahore-Paris Rally logo launched at Alhamra

Lahore-Paris Rally logo launched at Alhamra

13 minutes ago
Secretary Health of Balochistan, Saleh Baloch visi ..

Secretary Health of Balochistan, Saleh Baloch visits MSD

13 minutes ago
 Lansana Wonneh, Representative of UN Women Pakista ..

Lansana Wonneh, Representative of UN Women Pakistan met with the Speaker GB Asse ..

13 minutes ago
 Oinic lights up Times Square’ in support of Paki ..

Oinic lights up Times Square’ in support of Pakistan for T20 World Cup 2024

13 minutes ago
 PARC works to scale up, maximize crops: Chairman

PARC works to scale up, maximize crops: Chairman

12 minutes ago
 Proud of launching mass welfare Rs10 billion Speci ..

Proud of launching mass welfare Rs10 billion Special Protection Program in AJK: ..

12 minutes ago
 Climate Change conference: CJP emphasizes adoption ..

Climate Change conference: CJP emphasizes adoption of eco-friendly measures

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan