Police arrests killer of Kashif Ali Shah

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) ::District police Sunday arrested Zainullah the alleged killer of twenty two years old Kashif Ali Shah over a dispute related to cricket match.

The police said that the father of deceased lodged FIR in Cantt police station that Zain Ullah and his brother Sajjad killed his son.

The police raided on their house and arrested Zain Ullah while his brother Sajjad was still at large.

SHO Irfan Ullah said that police was in search of Sajjad and conducting raids at different places.