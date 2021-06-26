Police arrests killer of seven persons in Chamkani: CCPO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :Chief Capital City Police (CCPO) Abbas Hassan has said that the killer of seven persons of the same family in a house here at Chamkani area has been arrested on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference the CCPO said that the accused belongs to Charsadda and was identified as the father of three deceased brothers and husband of divorced wife.

He said that the accused confessed to killing all his family members including divorced wife and three children in the name of honor.

The CCPO said that no one would be spared and action would be taken against all criminals who sabotage the situations.