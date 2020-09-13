UrduPoint.com
Police Arrests Killers Of Two Cousins

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 13th September 2020 | 04:50 PM

Police arrests killers of two cousins

MARDAN, Sept. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) ::Takht Bhai police Sunday arrested two accused murderers who had killed two cousins by opening fire near Maday Baba Road on August 29.

Taking notice of the incident, DPO Mardan Dr.

Zahidullah constituted an investigation team to probe the killing occurrence and early arrest of the killers involved.

The police team by using technical equipment has arrested both the killers identified as Murad and Raza Khan and recovered arms used in the killing. It is worth mentioning here that both the cousins Habibur Rehman and Izat Khan residents of Yakh Khoi were killed by unknown gunmen near Maday Baba Road.

