Police arrests main accused in rape, murder case in sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :The Khairpur Police have arrested the main accused in the horrific rape and murder of 8-year-old girl in Khairpur.

While addressing a press conference, AIGP Sukkur, Dr Kamran Fazal, DIGP Sukkur Fida Hussain Mastoi and SSP Khairpur Captain (Retd) Ameer Saud Magsi on Monday evening announced arrest of the main accused in the rape and murder case whom they identified as Abdullah Larik.

The police said that the DNA of the accused has matched with the one found on the victim child.

The girl's body was found on January 9, by the desperate parents from a banana orchard near UC SadarJi Bhatyoon, near Pir Jo Goth in Khairpur after she went missing from her employer's house for over two days.

Earlier, IGP Sindh Mushtaq Ahmad Mahar along with AIGP, DIGP Sukkur and SSP Khairpur visited the victim's house and condoled with her parents.