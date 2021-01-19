UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrests Main Accused In Rape, Murder Case In Sukkur

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 01:36 PM

Police arrests main accused in rape, murder case in sukkur

The Khairpur Police have arrested the main accused in the horrific rape and murder of 8-year-old girl in Khairpur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :The Khairpur Police have arrested the main accused in the horrific rape and murder of 8-year-old girl in Khairpur.

While addressing a press conference, AIGP Sukkur, Dr Kamran Fazal, DIGP Sukkur Fida Hussain Mastoi and SSP Khairpur Captain (Retd) Ameer Saud Magsi on Monday evening announced arrest of the main accused in the rape and murder case whom they identified as Abdullah Larik.

The police said that the DNA of the accused has matched with the one found on the victim child.

The girl's body was found on January 9, by the desperate parents from a banana orchard near UC SadarJi Bhatyoon, near Pir Jo Goth in Khairpur after she went missing from her employer's house for over two days.

Earlier, IGP Sindh Mushtaq Ahmad Mahar along with AIGP, DIGP Sukkur and SSP Khairpur visited the victim's house and condoled with her parents.

Related Topics

Sindh Murder Police Sukkur Khairpur Saud January From

Recent Stories

PDM will end their protest by 5 pm, says Sheikh Ra ..

10 minutes ago

Four Venezuelans Killed, 12 Injured in Car Acciden ..

2 minutes ago

'Arson' destroys four UNICEF schools in Rohingya c ..

2 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks finish with big gains

2 minutes ago

CPEC projects heading toward progress on expedited ..

4 minutes ago

IT exports remittances surge 38.16 percent

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.