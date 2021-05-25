Police arrests man for spreading fake news about bomb blast

Police claimed to have arrested an accused for spreading fake news about a bomb blast in Badin

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Police claimed to have arrested an accused for spreading fake news about a bomb blast in Badin.

SSP Badin Shabir Sethar while taking notice of news circulated on Social Media about a bomb blast in a machine on China ring conducted a raid and held an accused identified as Azhar Gaadhi from Dadu who was resident of Khairpur Naathan Shah.

Meanwhile District police have clarified that no such incident had occurred in any area of Badin District.

Police asked people to not pay heed to such rumors being wired on social media and warned to take strict action against anti-social elements creating panic among people.