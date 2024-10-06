Open Menu

Police Arrests Man For Threatening Woman With Acid Attack

Umer Jamshaid Published October 06, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Police arrests man for threatening woman with acid attack

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) Police have arrested a suspect for attempting to burn a woman with acid after she refused to befriend him.

According to the details, the woman reported the incident to the Virtual Women Police Station via the 15 emergency number. The woman stated that the suspect would harass her on the street and repeatedly asked to befriend her. Upon her refusal, he began issuing threats and attempted blackmail. The Virtual Women Police Station promptly dispatched police to the location. The suspect forcibly entered the woman's home and attempted to assault her.

He also tried to burn her with acid. According to the spokesperson for the Safe Cities Authority, the suspect fled when the woman's family gathered after hearing her cries for help. Due to the swift response of the Virtual Women Police Station, the police provided immediate protection to the woman.

Lodhran police registered a case and took the suspect into custody. Women are encouraged to call the emergency number 15 and press 2 to contact the Virtual Women Police Station if they feel unsafe at any location, he added.

Related Topics

Hearing Police Police Station Women Family

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2024

9 hours ago
 Heavyweights Australia, England off to World Cup w ..

Heavyweights Australia, England off to World Cup winning starts

18 hours ago
 Toddler crushed to death in migrant Channel crossi ..

Toddler crushed to death in migrant Channel crossing

18 hours ago
 Zelensky to attend defence talks in Germany with B ..

Zelensky to attend defence talks in Germany with Biden

18 hours ago
 Visiting UN refugee agency chief decries 'terrible ..

Visiting UN refugee agency chief decries 'terrible crisis' in Lebanon

18 hours ago
DPM Dar deplores PTI’s protest; finds it akin to ..

DPM Dar deplores PTI’s protest; finds it akin to damaging diplomatic prestige

18 hours ago
 RI contributed $ 446 million for eradicating Polio ..

RI contributed $ 446 million for eradicating Polio in Pakistan: Mario Cesar

18 hours ago
 Commission constituted to ensure fair distribution ..

Commission constituted to ensure fair distribution of gas, petroleum royalty

18 hours ago
 Search continues for missing in deadly Bosnia floo ..

Search continues for missing in deadly Bosnia floods

18 hours ago
 Iran FM threatens 'even stronger' retaliation to a ..

Iran FM threatens 'even stronger' retaliation to any attack

18 hours ago
 LCCI for immediate release of tax refunds

LCCI for immediate release of tax refunds

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan