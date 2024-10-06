Police Arrests Man For Threatening Woman With Acid Attack
Umer Jamshaid Published October 06, 2024 | 05:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) Police have arrested a suspect for attempting to burn a woman with acid after she refused to befriend him.
According to the details, the woman reported the incident to the Virtual Women Police Station via the 15 emergency number. The woman stated that the suspect would harass her on the street and repeatedly asked to befriend her. Upon her refusal, he began issuing threats and attempted blackmail. The Virtual Women Police Station promptly dispatched police to the location. The suspect forcibly entered the woman's home and attempted to assault her.
He also tried to burn her with acid. According to the spokesperson for the Safe Cities Authority, the suspect fled when the woman's family gathered after hearing her cries for help. Due to the swift response of the Virtual Women Police Station, the police provided immediate protection to the woman.
Lodhran police registered a case and took the suspect into custody. Women are encouraged to call the emergency number 15 and press 2 to contact the Virtual Women Police Station if they feel unsafe at any location, he added.
