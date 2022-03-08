UrduPoint.com

Police Arrests Man Involved In Killing Of Four People At G-6

Umer Jamshaid Published March 08, 2022 | 12:21 PM

Police arrests man involved in killing of four people at G-6

Islamabad Police have arrested a man allegedly involved in killing of his wife, father-in-law, brother-in-law and another man on Tuesday morning

ISLAMABAD, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Islamabad Police have arrested a man allegedly involved in killing of his wife, father-in-law, brother-in-law and another man on Tuesday morning.

According to the Police, the suspect, identified as Abdul Raheem, shot them dead over a family dispute.

The suspect first gunned down his wife and a hospital technician at Maternal and Child Healthcare Center in G-6 area of Islamabad, within the limits of Aabpara police station.

Then, the suspect went to his in-laws' and killed his father-in-law and brother-in-law. While in the meantime, a neighbour of the victims shot and injured the suspect. The deceased were identified as Shoaib Aziz, Raheela Bano, Aziz-ur-Rehman and Naeem AKhtar.

Police arrived at the site of the incident and arrested Abdul Raheem and the neighbour with murder weapons while further investigation is being carried out.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Murder Islamabad Police Police Station Wife Man SITE Family

Recent Stories

Women's Cricket World Cup scores: PAK v AUS

Women's Cricket World Cup scores: PAK v AUS

1 minute ago
 Tokyo shares slump as oil surges on Ukraine crisis ..

Tokyo shares slump as oil surges on Ukraine crisis

1 minute ago
 Pakistan's Top Smartphone Enthusiasts Loved the Al ..

Pakistan's Top Smartphone Enthusiasts Loved the All New vivo V23 5G 

10 minutes ago
 International Women's Day is being observed today

International Women's Day is being observed today

23 minutes ago
 Assistant Trade Reprsentative Joins Roundtable Wit ..

Assistant Trade Reprsentative Joins Roundtable With U.S. And Pakistani Business ..

23 minutes ago
 5th Int'l PATS Competition commences at NCTC

5th Int'l PATS Competition commences at NCTC

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>