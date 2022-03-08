Police arrests man involved in killing of four people at G-6

Islamabad Police have arrested a man allegedly involved in killing of his wife, father-in-law, brother-in-law and another man on Tuesday morning

ISLAMABAD, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Islamabad Police have arrested a man allegedly involved in killing of his wife, father-in-law, brother-in-law and another man on Tuesday morning.

According to the Police, the suspect, identified as Abdul Raheem, shot them dead over a family dispute.

The suspect first gunned down his wife and a hospital technician at Maternal and Child Healthcare Center in G-6 area of Islamabad, within the limits of Aabpara police station.

Then, the suspect went to his in-laws' and killed his father-in-law and brother-in-law. While in the meantime, a neighbour of the victims shot and injured the suspect. The deceased were identified as Shoaib Aziz, Raheela Bano, Aziz-ur-Rehman and Naeem AKhtar.

Police arrived at the site of the incident and arrested Abdul Raheem and the neighbour with murder weapons while further investigation is being carried out.