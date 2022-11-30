UrduPoint.com

Police Arrests Member Of Motorcycle Lifter Gang, Recover Marijuna

Sumaira FH Published November 30, 2022 | 10:22 PM

Police arrests member of motorcycle lifter gang, recover marijuna

Police in its continued drive against narcotics and criminals on Wednesday arrested a member of a motorcycle lifter gang and recovered marijuana from his possession

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :Police in its continued drive against narcotics and criminals on Wednesday arrested a member of a motorcycle lifter gang and recovered marijuana from his possession.

On the directives of SSP Hyderabad Amjad Ahmed Shaikh, SHO Inspector Niaz Ahmed Panhwer with his team during a search operation intercepted a suspected man Faizan korai and recovered 650 gram marijuana from his possession.

According to the initial investigation, the arrested accused was found to be associated with a motorcycle lifter gang.

Police has registered a case against the accused and started further investigation.

Related Topics

Police Hyderabad Man Criminals From

Recent Stories

Over 80% of Migrants Who Came to UK Across English ..

Over 80% of Migrants Who Came to UK Across English Channel Still Awaiting Asylum ..

1 minute ago
 Lavrov Says Nuclear Powers Must Avoid Any Military ..

Lavrov Says Nuclear Powers Must Avoid Any Military Conflict Between Them

1 minute ago
 Next mayor of Karachi from PPP: Bilawal Bhutto Zar ..

Next mayor of Karachi from PPP: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

1 minute ago
 PPP Foundation day celebrated in Larkana and Kambe ..

PPP Foundation day celebrated in Larkana and Kamber-Shahdadkot

1 minute ago
 Khan's contradictory politics is over: Palwasha

Khan's contradictory politics is over: Palwasha

19 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Turkiye enjoy shared bonds of historical ..

Pakistan, Turkiye enjoy shared bonds of historical, cultural affinities: Hina Kh ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.