Police arrests member of motorcycle lifter gang, recover marijuna

Police in its continued drive against narcotics and criminals on Wednesday arrested a member of a motorcycle lifter gang and recovered marijuana from his possession

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :Police in its continued drive against narcotics and criminals on Wednesday arrested a member of a motorcycle lifter gang and recovered marijuana from his possession.

On the directives of SSP Hyderabad Amjad Ahmed Shaikh, SHO Inspector Niaz Ahmed Panhwer with his team during a search operation intercepted a suspected man Faizan korai and recovered 650 gram marijuana from his possession.

According to the initial investigation, the arrested accused was found to be associated with a motorcycle lifter gang.

Police has registered a case against the accused and started further investigation.