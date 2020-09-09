Police arrests mobile phone snatcher, phones,weapon recovered

Police claimed to have arrested a Mobile phone snatcher and recovered a mobile phone and one pistol from his possession

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Police claimed to have arrested a Mobile phone snatcher and recovered a mobile phone and one pistol from his possession.

On the directives of SSP Hassan Sardar Niazi, SHO Mithi Police station Inspector Majid Khan Qaimkhani with his team conducted a drive and arrested the accused Dilshad alias Dalyo s/o Ehsan Shaikh and seized snatched mobiles phone and 30 bore pistol from his possession.

Police have registered case against accused.

