Police Arrests Mobile Phone Snatcher, Phones,weapon Recovered
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 05:56 PM
MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Police claimed to have arrested a Mobile phone snatcher and recovered a mobile phone and one pistol from his possession.
On the directives of SSP Hassan Sardar Niazi, SHO Mithi Police station Inspector Majid Khan Qaimkhani with his team conducted a drive and arrested the accused Dilshad alias Dalyo s/o Ehsan Shaikh and seized snatched mobiles phone and 30 bore pistol from his possession.
Police have registered case against accused.
