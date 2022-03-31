UrduPoint.com

Police Arrests Modeling Enthusiast Involved In Street Crimes

Sumaira FH Published March 31, 2022

Shah Latif police on Thursday arrested a modeling enthusiast involved in street crimes and killing a citizen over robbery resistance

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :Shah Latif police on Thursday arrested a modeling enthusiast involved in street crimes and killing a citizen over robbery resistance.

Accused identified as Suleiman was involved in 60 robberies, according to an official.

The accused was committing street crimes for his drug addiction.

Suleiman during initial interrogation revealed that he had killed a citizen over resistance during the robbery.

Further investigations were underway.

