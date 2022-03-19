Police arrests murder accused

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2022 ) ::City Police on Saturday arrested two alleged accused involved in murder of a young boy Saqib.

SHO City Amjad Hussain along with police team arrested the accused Fazl-e-Haq and Waqar-ul-Haq along with weapons.

The accused had allegedly killed young Saqib, a resident of Garhi Mawaz Khan, and left his body in the cemetery.

Spokesman of Kohat police has said that the accused have been named in the murder case filed by the victim's brother Luqman.

The detainees named in the murder case have been handed over to the investigation team for further legal action.