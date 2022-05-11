Police arrests murder accused

(@FahadShabbir)

The Hyderabad police claim to have arrested the accused roadside vendor who allegedly shot dead 2 children during a scuffle in Nishat Colony area of Hyderabad on May 6

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :The Hyderabad police claim to have arrested the accused roadside vendor who allegedly shot dead 2 children during a scuffle in Nishat Colony area of Hyderabad on May 6.

The police spokesman informed here Wednesday that Faisal Youszai had been arrested from the Phuleli area.

According to the FIR, Yousufzai and his brothers fired gunshots during a clash over sale of pakoras and the bullets hit 2 children including 8 years old Moeez and 11 years old Aleena.

One of them died on the spot while the other succumbed to injuries at the hospital.

The incident's FIR was lodged at Phuleli police station on complaint of Muhammad Ali Yousufzai, father of Moeez.