Police Arrests Murder Accused

Umer Jamshaid Published September 02, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Police arrests murder accused

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :Police have arrested an accused of murder who had escaped from police custody a month ago.

According to police sources, a proclaimed offender namely Nasir Ali, which was involved in dozens of cases including murder of his wife had escaped from the custody of Seetpur police Tehsil Alipur a month ago.

SHO Seetpur Police Station Nasrullah Khan Malkani along with his team has re-arrested the accused from Karachi by using modern technology.

