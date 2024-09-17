Police Arrests Murder Accused Within Six Hours
MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) Saddar Police Station Mansehra on Tuesday arrested the suspects involved in double murder and abduction case within 6 hours and the kidnapped victim was rescued.
According to details, police received information about the murder of Tariq Mahmood and his son resident of Thakrah, and the abduction of her daughter near the Post Office on the Hazara Motorway.
In response, DPO Manshera Shafiullah Gandapur issued strict instructions to the SHO and staff of Police Station Saddar to immediately apprehend the suspects. Acting on these instructions, the police arrested the principal suspects Shoaib and Asif involved in the double murder, and rescued the kidnapped Ms.
(R) within just 6 hours.
Suspect Shoaib was a close friend of the deceased Tariq, he met with Tariq Mahmood and his family near the Hazara Motorway and insisted on taking Tariq Mahmood’s daughter with him. An argument ensued between the two parties, during which Shoaib opened fire indiscriminately on Tariq Mahmood’s vehicle.
As a result, Tariq Mahmood died on the spot and other family members were injured. Following this, Shoaib forcibly abducted and Zain, Tariq Mahmood’s son. Upon receiving the report, the police immediately began tracking the suspects and within 6 hours managed to recover Zain’s body and arrest the main suspects, Shoaib and his accomplice Asif.
