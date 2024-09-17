Open Menu

Police Arrests Murder Accused Within Six Hours

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 17, 2024 | 09:50 PM

Police arrests murder accused within six hours

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) Saddar Police Station Mansehra on Tuesday arrested the suspects involved in double murder and abduction case within 6 hours and the kidnapped victim was rescued.

According to details, police received information about the murder of Tariq Mahmood and his son resident of Thakrah, and the abduction of her daughter near the Post Office on the Hazara Motorway.

In response, DPO Manshera Shafiullah Gandapur issued strict instructions to the SHO and staff of Police Station Saddar to immediately apprehend the suspects. Acting on these instructions, the police arrested the principal suspects Shoaib and Asif involved in the double murder, and rescued the kidnapped Ms.

(R) within just 6 hours.

Suspect Shoaib was a close friend of the deceased Tariq, he met with Tariq Mahmood and his family near the Hazara Motorway and insisted on taking Tariq Mahmood’s daughter with him. An argument ensued between the two parties, during which Shoaib opened fire indiscriminately on Tariq Mahmood’s vehicle.

As a result, Tariq Mahmood died on the spot and other family members were injured. Following this, Shoaib forcibly abducted and Zain, Tariq Mahmood’s son. Upon receiving the report, the police immediately began tracking the suspects and within 6 hours managed to recover Zain’s body and arrest the main suspects, Shoaib and his accomplice Asif.

Related Topics

Injured Murder Fire Police Motorway Police Station Vehicle Died Mansehra Saddar Post Family

Recent Stories

Infinix Breaks New Ground: The First Smartphone to ..

Infinix Breaks New Ground: The First Smartphone to Run Black Myth: Wukong?

6 hours ago
 Honey Singh and Atif Aslam Join Forces for New Col ..

Honey Singh and Atif Aslam Join Forces for New Collaboration

6 hours ago
 Pakistani Illustrator Awais Shaukat becomes First ..

Pakistani Illustrator Awais Shaukat becomes First Pakistan to be Listed in Top 5 ..

6 hours ago
 Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today

Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2024

13 hours ago
Nuclear technology offers solution to climate, hea ..

Nuclear technology offers solution to climate, health, energy & food safety woes ..

23 hours ago
 U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political ..

U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs John Bass’s Engagem ..

1 day ago
 Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need t ..

Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need to go Viral!

1 day ago
 Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympi ..

Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem ..

1 day ago
 TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Inno ..

TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Innovation Redefined

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan