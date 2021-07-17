Police arrests narcotics dealer

(@FahadShabbir)

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :The district police during action against narcotics dealers arrested a notorious drug dealer Akbari after exchange of fire with police, here on Saturday.

The spokesperson for police said the Narcotics Eradication Team headed by SHO Latambar Imran Khan on the directions of DPO Haroon Rashid Khan, raided the house at Alamshiri area.

Akbari started firing on police and became injured during exchange of fire.

The police recovered one Kalashnikov, one pistol, 25 rounds, 4800 grams hashish, 148 gram ice and 119 gram heroin from his possession.

The police registered the case and started further investigation.