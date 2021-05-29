UrduPoint.com
Police Arrests Nine Criminals Including Six POs

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 05:40 PM

Police arrests nine criminals including six POs

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) ::District Police during crackdown on criminals arrested nine criminals including six Proclaimed Offenders (POs) at different areas of the district, said Spokesperson on Saturday.

On the directions of DPO Sjjad Ahmad Sahibzada, under the supervision of DSP Rural Jandola Ghazi Marjan Khan search and strike operations were conducted in Mulazai and Gul Imam areas besides arresting criminals recovered arms and ammunition from their possessions.

The police arrested six POs identified as Ahmad Shah, Abdur Rehman, Rafi Ullah, Miran Shah, Israr and Sadiq wanted to police in many cases.

The police also recovered one hand grenade, one kalashnikov, two rifles, one pistol, 25 rounds and 250 grams hashish from their possessions.

