Police Arrests Nine Drug Dealers And Weapon Handlers In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 04:46 PM

Police arrests nine drug dealers and weapon handlers in Sargodha

Police have arrested nine accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Police have arrested nine accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

Police spokesman said Monday that during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals' teams of different police station have conducted raids at various place under their jurisdiction and arrested 09 accused recovering 1.

230 kilograms Hashish, 15 liter liquor, 1 Gun 12 bore and 4 Pistol 30 bore from them.

They were: Muhammad Asif, Sohail,Khurram Shahzad, Zafar Iqbal, Muhammad Sarfraz, Sajawal, Sheraz, Asad Shariyar and Asghar.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.

