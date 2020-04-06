UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrests Nine Persons On Violation Of Section 144

Faizan Hashmi 9 seconds ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 10:20 AM

Police arrests nine persons on violation of section 144

MUZAFFARGRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Khangrah police have arrested nine persons on violation of section 144.

SHO Javed Akhtar talking to APP informed that Punjab government has imposed ban on gathering of four or more than four persons at one place as a precaution to fight against corona virus pandemic disease.

Similarly, pillion riding is also banned in the area.

The action against outlaws would be continued till further order from the government .

He further urged citizens to follow government's directions amid lockdown situation.

Related Topics

Police Government Of Punjab From Government

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 6 April 2020

5 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

55 minutes ago

UAE announces recovery of 19 patients, 294 new cas ..

7 hours ago

UAE arranges flight to repatriate Emirati citizens ..

10 hours ago

British citizens in UAE are repatriated back to UK

10 hours ago

UAE Central Bank reduces reserves requirements for ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.