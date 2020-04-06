Police arrests nine persons on violation of section 144

MUZAFFARGRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Khangrah police have arrested nine persons on violation of section 144.

SHO Javed Akhtar talking to APP informed that Punjab government has imposed ban on gathering of four or more than four persons at one place as a precaution to fight against corona virus pandemic disease.

Similarly, pillion riding is also banned in the area.

The action against outlaws would be continued till further order from the government .

He further urged citizens to follow government's directions amid lockdown situation.