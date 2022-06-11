UrduPoint.com

Police Arrests Notorious Gang Involved In Motorbike Theft

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 11, 2022 | 10:00 PM

The Rawalpindi Police on Saturday arrested the the notorious Qasim Gang leader and accomplices involved in motorcycle theft in the city

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi Police on Saturday arrested the the notorious Qasim Gang leader and accomplices involved in motorcycle theft in the city.

According to the Police spokesperson, in a major police operation Qasim gang leader, was arrested with two of his accomplices involved in motorcycle theft.

The SHO Police Station Pirwadhi informed that the arrested included Qasim, Sohail and Saud. whereas other accomplices of the gang would also be arrested.

SP Rawal Babar Javed Joya congratulated the police team for their successful operation.

He said that the arrested would be challaned with solid evidence and those who robbed the nation of their valuable assets could not evade from the grip of law.

