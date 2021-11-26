UrduPoint.com

Police Arrests Notorious Outlaws After Encounter

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 07:50 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :The Police have arrested a notorious outlaw after encounter here in the jurisdiction of A-Section Police Station on Friday.

According to Police spokesman, the SHO A-Section Police Station received spy information about the presence of a gang of three outlaws near Akbari graveyard.

On such information, the Police party reached to the spot and warned the outlaws to surrender, but the outlaws refused and started firing.

During exchange of fire, one of the outlaws received bullet wound while the other two manage their escape good from the spot. The Police arrested the inured outlaw along with 9 MM pistols and live rounds. The arrested outlaws was involved in heinous crimes and wanted to Police of different Police Stations of the district.

More Stories From Pakistan

