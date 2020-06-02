UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrests Outlaw In Ransom Case After 17 Years In Muzaffargarh

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 12:06 PM

Police arrests outlaw in ransom case after 17 years in Muzaffargarh

Muzaffargarh police on Tuesday arrested an accused involved in abduction and ransom case after 17 years

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Muzaffargarh police on Tuesday arrested an accused involved in abduction and ransom case after 17 years.

Police informed that Kundia police got a tip off an accused Zafar, who demanded Rs 2,00,000 ransom for release of an abducted person in 2004.

SHO Kundai Police, Muhammad Javed constituted a special team and arrested the accused. The other companions of the culprits had already been arrested, police said.

District Police Officer Nadeem Abbas announced cash prize and commendatory certificates for the police team.

Related Topics

Police Muzaffargarh

Recent Stories

Plane With Iranian Scientist Detained in US En Rou ..

3 minutes ago

Plane carrying Iran scientist jailed in US has tak ..

3 minutes ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan earns US $ 614 million by exporting trans ..

3 minutes ago

Mixed fortunes for London shops hit by pandemic

4 minutes ago

Mexico's COVID-19 Death Toll Passes 10,000 as Nati ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.