Police Arrests Outlaw In Ransom Case After 17 Years In Muzaffargarh
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 12:06 PM
Muzaffargarh police on Tuesday arrested an accused involved in abduction and ransom case after 17 years
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Muzaffargarh police on Tuesday arrested an accused involved in abduction and ransom case after 17 years.
Police informed that Kundia police got a tip off an accused Zafar, who demanded Rs 2,00,000 ransom for release of an abducted person in 2004.
SHO Kundai Police, Muhammad Javed constituted a special team and arrested the accused. The other companions of the culprits had already been arrested, police said.
District Police Officer Nadeem Abbas announced cash prize and commendatory certificates for the police team.