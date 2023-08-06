Police arrests outlaw, seize illegal pistol

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested an alleged outlaw and recovered illegal arms from his possession.

According to police sources, SHO Chowk Sarwar Shaheed Kazim Munir along with his team raided at Dhakka Basti and managed to arrest an alleged outlaw namely Ghazanfar Ali son of Nasir Ahmed.

The police team recovered 30 bore pistol from his possession.