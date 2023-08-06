Open Menu

Police Arrests Outlaw, Seize Illegal Pistol

Sumaira FH Published August 06, 2023 | 01:20 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested an alleged outlaw and recovered illegal arms from his possession.

According to police sources, SHO Chowk Sarwar Shaheed Kazim Munir along with his team raided at Dhakka Basti and managed to arrest an alleged outlaw namely Ghazanfar Ali son of Nasir Ahmed.

The police team recovered 30 bore pistol from his possession.

