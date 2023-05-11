Police arrests over 200 people involved in violent acts: CCPO

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana has said that the police have arrested over 200 individuals allegedly involved in violent acts of damaging properties and attacking state institutions

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana has said that the police have arrested over 200 individuals allegedly involved in violent acts of damaging properties and attacking state institutions.

More than 65 officers and policemen sustained injuries due to the violent actions of the miscreants, he said. The miscreants vandalized 22 police vehicles and set several others on fire.

The police have registered 11 FIRs against the miscreants including two in PS Sarwar Road, one in PS North Cantonment, three in PS Race Course, one in PS Shadman, and two each in Gulberg and Model Town police stations, he said.

CCPO Lahore emphasized that strict legal action was being taken against such elements as the police were following a zero-tolerance policy against those who attack public and private properties, state institutions, and the police.