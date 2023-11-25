Police arrests PO

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2023) Police claimed to have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) involved in murder and attempt of murder cases here on Saturday.

According to spokesperson for police, SHO Sadar police station, Munir Javed along with his team raided and arrested a PO named Muhammad Usman involved in murder and attempt of murder cases.

Police claimed to have launched further legal action into the incident.

