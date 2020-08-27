UrduPoint.com
Police Arrests PO Involved In Murdering Four Persons

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 09:24 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Police claimed to have arrested the proclaimed offender involved in murder of four persons after nine years ago, informed police spokesman here on Thursday.

A team of police constituted by SP Saddar Division Zia Uddin Ahmed, comprised SDPO Gujar Khan Circle, SHO PS Mandra Yasir Abbas and SI Jamal Nawaz, during course of action had successfully arrested the pro-claimed offender identified as Babar Ali.

The accused had shot dead four persons identified as Abdul Ghafoor, Imtiaz Hussain, Ashfaq Hussain and another passerby girl Ambreen Bano at Sahang Bus Terminal over marriage dispute in 2011.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of Mandra police who arrested the proclaimed offender adding that strict action must be taken against hardcore criminals.

