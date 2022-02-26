UrduPoint.com

Police Arrests Robber, Recovered Stolen Items

Sumaira FH Published February 26, 2022 | 11:06 PM

The Hyderabad police claimed to have arrested the suspects involved in a recent house robbery while stolen items were also recovered from their possession

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :The Hyderabad police claimed to have arrested the suspects involved in a recent house robbery while stolen items were also recovered from their possession.

The police spokesman informed here Saturday that Naseem Nagar police arrested 2 suspects and recovered 200 tola gold and other stolen items.

The identity of the suspects, however, has not been disclosed.

The spokesman said the robbers broke into the residence of Abdul Hameed near Naseem Nagar on February 23 and escaped with the stolen goods.

The incident's FIR was lodged on complaint of the victim under sections 454, 380 and 427 of Pakistan Penal Code.

The spokesman said the police were further checking the previous criminal record of the suspects.

