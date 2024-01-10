Open Menu

Police Arrests Robbery Gang Ring Leader, Recovered Looted Goods

Sumaira FH Published January 10, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Police arrests robbery gang ring leader, recovered looted goods

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested three members of the robbery gang including the ring leader and recovered looted goods worth over one million rupees from their possession.

According to the spokesperson, a police team under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO), Sadar Nazakaat Iqbal conducted raid on hideouts of criminals and nabbed an accused identified as Faizan gang including ring leader Faizan, Akash and Sanwal.

During raid, the Police have also recovered three motorcycles, eight mobile phones and Rs.150,000 cash from the gang leader. The robbery cases were also registered against the outlaws for further investigation.

APP/sak

Related Topics

Police Mobile Robbery Criminals From Million

Recent Stories

Battle of Brilliance: realme C67 or Vivo Y27s – ..

Battle of Brilliance: realme C67 or Vivo Y27s – Who Emerges as the Groundbreak ..

25 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 January 2024

7 hours ago
 First US private lunar lander mission fails

First US private lunar lander mission fails

16 hours ago
 Court extends three-day physical remand of Fawad C ..

Court extends three-day physical remand of Fawad Chaudhry

17 hours ago
 Dense fog to engulf plain areas of Punjab, KP, upp ..

Dense fog to engulf plain areas of Punjab, KP, upper Sindh:PMD

17 hours ago
Two policemen martyred in attack on polio team in ..

Two policemen martyred in attack on polio team in Bannu

17 hours ago
 Two drug peddlers, among one female arrested

Two drug peddlers, among one female arrested

17 hours ago
 Palestinian pastor slams Western church 'silence' ..

Palestinian pastor slams Western church 'silence' on Gaza

16 hours ago
 Haripur delegation calls on CM KP

Haripur delegation calls on CM KP

17 hours ago
 100 Pak firms show up in Cairo as Pakistan holds P ..

100 Pak firms show up in Cairo as Pakistan holds PATDC & Single Country Exhibiti ..

17 hours ago
 Stocks retreat as rebound loses legs

Stocks retreat as rebound loses legs

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan