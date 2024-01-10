Police arrests robbery gang ring leader, recovered looted goods

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested three members of the robbery gang including the ring leader and recovered looted goods worth over one million rupees from their possession.

According to the spokesperson, a police team under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO), Sadar Nazakaat Iqbal conducted raid on hideouts of criminals and nabbed an accused identified as Faizan gang including ring leader Faizan, Akash and Sanwal.

During raid, the Police have also recovered three motorcycles, eight mobile phones and Rs.150,000 cash from the gang leader. The robbery cases were also registered against the outlaws for further investigation.

