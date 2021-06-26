UrduPoint.com
Police Arrests Seven For Possessing Illegal Weapons

Umer Jamshaid 45 seconds ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 05:50 PM

Police arrests seven for possessing illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :The Rawalpindi Police in their crackdown against illegal weapons, rounded up seven persons from different areas and recovered seven 30 bore pistols and ammunition from their possession, police spokesman told on Saturday.

He informed that Jatli, Pirwadhai, Airport, Saddar Wah, Saddar Barorni, Kahuta and Murree police on the directives of Rawalpindi City Police Officer (CPO), Muhammad Ahsan Younas launched crackdown and arrested seven persons namely Bilal Sultan, Nawaz Hussain, Shahbaz Sharif, Hidayatullah, Muhammad Riaz, Rashid Khan and Aftab and recovered seven 30 bore pistols and ammunition from their possession.

He said that the police were conducting operations against criminals on regular basis without any discrimination.

The police would continue their raids against lawbreakers and they would be sent behind bars. Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway, he added.

